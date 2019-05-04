Guyana: 23-y-o murdered, hunt on for three suspects

(INEWS GUYANA) — Police are hunting for three known suspects who are wanted for questioning in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old man of Karasabai Village, South Pakaraimas, Region Nine.

Police said Elton Leonard left home about 19:00hrs on Thursday under the influence of alcohol and just after midnight, he was in a heated argument with three men.

During the argument, police said Leonard was stabbed to his left side chest and collapsed and died.

The suspects managed to escape.

The body is at Karasabai Hospital while detectives are on their way to the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

