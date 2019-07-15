Don't Miss
Guyana: 20 years jail for 63-Y-O who confessed to raping 4-Y-O girl

By News Room Guyana
July 15, 2019

Gregory Ramkissoon at the Georgetown High Court

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) — Sixty-three-year-old Gregory Ramkissoon called “Skeage” was on Monday sentenced to 20 years imprisonment by Justice Simone Morris- Ramlall at the High Court after confessing to a rape charge.

Ramkissoon admitted that on January 4, 2016, in the county of Demerara he engaged in sexual activity with a 4-year-old girl.

The State was represented by prosecutor Tuanna Hardy and Sarah Martin while Ramkissoon was represented by Ravindra Mohabir.

Justice Morris-Ramlall before imposing the sentence took into consideration Ramkissoon’s age and the fact that he threw himself at the mercy at the Court by pleading guilty.

Ramkissoon was sentenced to 20-years jail with the possibility of parole after serving 15 years.

He is also serving a sentence of indecent assault and sexual assault committed on the same victim.

