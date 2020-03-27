Don't Miss

Guyana: 20-y-o in custody for beating drinking buddy to death

By News Room Guyana
March 27, 2020

The suspect is in Police custody

(NEWS ROOM GUYANA) – A 20-year-old man is in Police custody in Region Nine after he allegedly beat a 48-year-old farmer to death with a piece of wood during an argument on Wednesday.

Dead is Leron Ault a.k.a Junior of Moco Moco Village, Central Rupununi.

The News Room understands that Ault met the suspect at Kanaku Drive, Lethem imbibing with three others and he joined their company.

Police said at about 16:00hrs, a heated argument ensued and the suspect armed himself with a piece of wood and struck Ault to his head and chest.

Ault was taken to the Lethem Regional Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention.

A post mortem found that he died from haemorrhage to the head due to blunt trauma.

The suspect surrendered to the Police on Thursday morning.

