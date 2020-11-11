Guyana: 16-y-o stabbed to death by jealous ex-boyfriend

(GUYANA STANDARD) — A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death by her ex-boyfriend in her Essequibo Coast home today.

Dead is 16-year-old Sanesha Subrina Lall of Richmond Housing Scheme, Essequibo Coast Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Guyana Standard understands that the incident occurred sometime around 09:00hrs.

According to the report, the suspect, who is said to be 32 years old, visited Lall’s house this morning, where an argument ensued.

It is reported that during the argument, the man reportedly whipped out a knife and dealt the woman several stabs about her body. He then made good his escape.

Police investigations are ongoing.

