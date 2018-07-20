Guyana: 10-yr-old died from hanging – autopsy finds

(INEWS GUYANA) – A post mortem examination conducted on the body of the 10-year-old boy who was found hanging from the ceiling of his home at Success, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Wednesday last, has revealed that the youth died from asphyxiation due to hanging.

This is according to Police Public Relations Officer, Jairam Ramlakhan who today (Friday), also confirmed that the now dead Jonathan Rampersaud had no marks of violence on his body, nor was he molested.

It was previously reported that Rampersaud, who attended the La Bonne Intention Primary School- was discovered hanging from the ceiling of his bedroom in the home he shared with his mother and 40-year-old stepfather at Success.

His mother had told media operatives that when she left him on Wednesday morning to report to work, the child appeared to be in high spirits.

However, accusations had surfaced from the child’s biological father, who claims that his son was often physically abused at the hands of his step-father.

As such, the man was taken into custody shortly after Rampersaud’s body was found.

However, now, based on the findings of the post mortem examination, the 40-year-old stepfather has been released.