Guy Joseph blasts opposition for stalling efforts to rehabilitate justice system

(SNO) — The opposition in Saint Lucia is coming under severe criticism from Economic Development Minister Guy Joseph for what he said is attempts to stall efforts by the government in rehabilitating the island’s justice system.

He gave the example of the construction of a new court house which he said would have been completed if it had not met resistance from the opposition and other entities.

“Social entities, opposition and everybody, they find every way to stall the projects being implemented by the government, in the process of being able to address some of these key concerns,” he said to DBS TV.

The lengthy delays for prisoners on remand to be processed and for criminals to be convicted are some of the concerns that have been raised on the island.

He said had the government not met with resistance and challenges, the new court house would have almost been completed.

“And then we would have seen our way through,” he stated. “When we don’t deal with the core problems that we have as a country and when social entities and social partners try to frustrate the work of the government then the end result is something where the entire country pays for.”

The government has said it will be opening six courtrooms in the soon-to-be constructed police headquarters and will be speeding up the opening of the forensic lab.