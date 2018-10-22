Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) TRAFFIC/RANKING MATTERS.

Guy Brown Volleyball League weekend results

By Terry Finisterre
October 22, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(SNO) – Le Club Volleyball’s first team beat home team Phoenix Volleyball in Laborie over the weekend, in the sole matchup of the Guy Brown Volleyball League.

Le Club won (3:0) 16:25, 9:25, 17:25. It’s just the second win of the season for the Le Club ladies, who opened the campaign with a tough, hard-fought 2:3 loss to Jetsetters. Subsequently, however, Le Club’s A team rebounded by beating their junior team in straight sets.

Phoenix, meanwhile, won the southern derby when they beat South Stars (3:2) 25:18, 25:18, 23:25, 26:28 and 18:16 in the season opener.

With fixtures backing up due to the persistent rain in recent weeks, as well as the paucity of covered venues, only one men’s game has been played to date.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.