Gunmen take Renwick’s Chocolisto sales van during robbery

By SNO Staff
November 13, 2018

(SNO) — Two employees of Renwick & Company Ltd. were reportedly held at gunpoint in Jacmel on Monday afternoon (Nov. 12) and robbed of the company’s vehicle, according to reports.

The employees were unharmed.

According to a social media bulletin, the company’s Chocolisto sales van was taken during the robbery.

“Our team [members] are safe however the van was taken from them and the tracker has already been deactivated. We would appreciate it if anyone seeing our Chocolisto van PE9785 would let us know location of sighting. We would also appreciate it if you would spread the word through social media,” the bulletin states.

  1. Anonymous
    November 13, 2018 at 11:36 AM

    Inside Job!!! Choops!!!

