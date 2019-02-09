Gunmen kill cousins in St. Kitts

Share This On:

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, Feb 9, CMC – Police have confirmed that two cousins were shot and killed by masked gunmen on Friday night.

In a brief statement, they said that Musa “Ziggy” Warner, 33, and 22-year-old Shakeem Warner were shot multiple times.

Both Musa and Shakeem were transported to the J. N. France Hospital, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

“Members of the Crime Scene Unit visited and processed the scene. They collected items of evidential value. Investigations into the matter are ongoing,” the police statement said, urging anyone with information to contact the Violent Crime Unit.

The police gave no motive for the killings.