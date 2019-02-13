Gun control laws in St. Lucia (letter)

Share This On:

Dear Editor: While there’s a process in obtaining a gun permit in St. Lucia we need to have stricter laws.

Guns kill and that is always a bad thing. Anyone caught using/carrying a firearm in any kind of reckless way should have to face a steep penalty.

I know that there are people in St. Lucia who have gun permits and think that it is okay to just walk around with that weapon. Only law enforcement officers on duty should be allowed to carry a weapon around the public.

Gun owners fire shots in the air and think that this is okay. What goes up must come down. Many innocent people all over the world have become victims of such careless acts. We cannot tolerate such behavior in our communities.

Anyone caught using a firearm recklessly should be reported and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are the Helen of the West not the ‘Wild Wild West’.

— AJ