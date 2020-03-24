Don't Miss
Guadeloupe records 11 new coronavirus cases in one day; now 73

By St Lucia News Online
March 24, 2020

(St Lucia News Online) – Coronavirus cases in the French island of Guadeloupe leapt to 73 on Tuesday from 62 on Monday.

This means 11 new cases were reported in one day.

Agence Régionale de Santé (ARS) reported on Tuesday that 20 patients are in hospital with seven in intensive care.

The situation is so bad that the ARS announced that it has been authorized to offer hydroxychloroquine (Plaquénil) to patients on an experimental basis if they agree.

With positive cases rising so fast, the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire (CHU) de la Guadeloupe is now being supplemented by Clinique Des Eaux Claires to care for patients.

