Gruesome motorcycle accident in Bexon

By MERRICK ANDREWS

(St. Lucia News Online) — A man sustained horrific injuries to both legs when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Bexon on Wednesday afternoon, August 5, according to an emergency official.

Castries fire personnel responded to the accident at about 4:30 p.m.

A 16-second video uploaded on social media shows the biker laying on the ground with his severely injured legs and the downed motorcycle nearby.

The video shows his badly twisted right leg resting on the upper left side of his body, near his neck. The knee cap on the other leg was exposed and that leg was also twisted.

A female voice is heard saying “stretch it, stretch it!” as a male bystander straightens out his right leg. Another voice was heard in the video advising against moving the injured man. This advice was ignored as a photo shows the victim’s legs straightened out as he lays on the ground.

The emergency official said the man was transported to the hospital via ambulance in stable condition, but his current medical status is unknown.

Bexon has been the location of at least two other motor vehicle accidents since last week Thursday, according to emergency officials.

At least six people were injured after a minibus and a sports utility vehicle (SUV), travelling in opposite directions on the highway, collided on Saturday, August 1, around 10 a.m. The victims were transported via ambulance to the Owen King European Union Hospital (OKEUH).

The other accident occurred minutes after 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 30 when a male motorcyclist crashed into a utility pole. The injured rider was transported via ambulance to the OKEUH in a stable condition.