Gruesome chopping incident in Vieux Fort

A young man is in critical but stable condition at St. Jude Hospital following an attack in Cantonement, Vieux Fort earlier this week, according law enforcement sources.

The victim, Nerius Batchoo, 21, of Black Bay, Augier sustained chop wounds to his head and legs.

According to reports, the chop to the head split his skull and has resulted in bleeding in the brain. Batchoo, who is heavily sedated, dips in and out of consciousness.

The incident occurred between 9:00 and 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12.

Reports are that Batchoo was at a friend’s residence when he saw four males heading in his direction. One of the men was armed with a cutlass and the others with sticks and stones.

Batchoo reportedly ran into the house and locked the door, but this did not stop the blood-thirsty bandits. They broke the door and a window and entered.

Batchoo reportedly tried to escape through a “back window”, where he was chopped several times.

An elderly blind man who was inside the house at the time of the attack, was not harmed.

Police have confirmed that four males are in custody assisting with the investigations.

A law enforcement source said they are investigating allegations that the victim and his friends and his attackers have been at loggerheads for sometime now, and an incident about three to four days ago may have triggered the bloody attack.

The source went on to state that the attackers were allegedly looking to carry out the attack on four individuals, but only Batchoo was present.

The source further stated that residents in the community fear reprisals from the attack.

A source close to the victim’s family told St. Lucia News Online that Batchoo may not have been the intended victim.

“It is said that they were looking for *** and *** due to some problems and they got him (Batchoo)… Peter paid for Paul,” the source said.

“He was at a friend’s house in the yard because he was staying with them. They (the attackers) run up and he entered the house… it’s he (Batchoo) and his friend’s blind father that lives in the house. Thank God they didn’t get the man.

“There were two [of the attackers outside] and two inside. He (Batchoo) ran inside but tried and escape from the back window where they finish him off,” the source explained.