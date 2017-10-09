Over 400,000 unique visitors, advertise with St. Lucia News Online, email us today at [email protected]

Grow Well youth: 1,000 Tins For Dominica drive a success

By Grow Well
October 9, 2017
Grow Well youth sorting hundreds of donations at the Grow Well Centre, Gros Islet From left, Celina Lubin of Gros Islet Primary, Jowen Smith of Babonneau Secondary, Lisa Daniel of Corinth Secondary, Denisha Joseph of Gros Islet Primary and McLain Hippolyte of Monchy Primary

(PRESS RELEASE) – Grow Well Youth Drive for Dominica fired the imagination of supporters and surpassed its goal of 1,000 cans.

Eleven hundred and sixty-three cans of food in countless boxes are on their way to Rotary Club of Dominica, which will arrange family-pack distribution.

The youths’ bright imaginative flyers triggered an outpouring of support from Gros Islet schools, Grow Well volunteers, members and friends. Young members of various Grow Well after-school programs and C.A.R.E trainees in the Grow Well Centre helped fuel the drive. They received, counted, boxed and hauled donations for shipment.

Lisa Daniel, Grow Well Library member and junior golfer said: “People are suffering in Dominica. Of course we want to help. They would help us if we were hit! Dominica is so close. We all feel it in our hearts.”

The 1,000 Tins For Dominica drive was first announced on Wednesday 27th Sept and in a less than a week 30 boxes and containers were packed and readied for transport.

The shipment left St. Lucia, thanks to the tugboat, Flying Buzzard, arranged by supporters on Friday 6th October.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

