Grow Well youth: 1,000 Tins For Dominica drive a success

(PRESS RELEASE) – Grow Well Youth Drive for Dominica fired the imagination of supporters and surpassed its goal of 1,000 cans.

Eleven hundred and sixty-three cans of food in countless boxes are on their way to Rotary Club of Dominica, which will arrange family-pack distribution.

The youths’ bright imaginative flyers triggered an outpouring of support from Gros Islet schools, Grow Well volunteers, members and friends. Young members of various Grow Well after-school programs and C.A.R.E trainees in the Grow Well Centre helped fuel the drive. They received, counted, boxed and hauled donations for shipment.

Lisa Daniel, Grow Well Library member and junior golfer said: “People are suffering in Dominica. Of course we want to help. They would help us if we were hit! Dominica is so close. We all feel it in our hearts.”

The 1,000 Tins For Dominica drive was first announced on Wednesday 27th Sept and in a less than a week 30 boxes and containers were packed and readied for transport.

The shipment left St. Lucia, thanks to the tugboat, Flying Buzzard, arranged by supporters on Friday 6th October.