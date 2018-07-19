Grow well through golf the Sandals way

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Think summer and the first things that usually come to mind are beach, ice cream and the outdoors.

Add a new item to that list however, as Sandals’ launches its first ever three-week long Summer Kids Golf Camp which begins July 24th 2018.

Simone Skinner, Golf Club Manager, says, “We are very excited about this camp. It is a first for us and is designed with safety as a priority, and therefore all of the activities will be confined within the grounds of the Golf Course. During the first week, morning sessions are specifically geared to the beginner golfer. Children must wear golf attire. Afternoon sessions however are expanded to include Yoga; Tye Dye and a Nature Collage”.

The camp targets two groups of children; those aged five to nine and from nine to fourteen. Older children who would like to participate may be asked to assist the younger children in activities as this will help to develop their leadership and communication skills. Children who wish to participate should wear Polo Shirts or Tees, Shorts, and Sneakers. Sandals will provide golfing equipment such as clubs and balls for all children.

The camp builds on Sandals ongoing partnership with the Grow Well organisation which is currently conducting a two week camp of its own as part of the Junior Golf Programme involving over 20 children from the Gros Islet community.

Colleen Newman, Grow Well Secretary and Founding Member says this two-week programme is executed for the benefit of the children who are committed to playing the sport seriously, and sees the relationship with Sandals Golf and Country Club as critical for the development of the children.

This year, six junior golfers participated in the four day Caribbean Junior Golf Open in Trinidad in April.