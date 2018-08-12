Don't Miss
Gros Islet youth caught with firearm and ammunition

By SNO Staff
August 12, 2018
(SNO) – Another gun is off the streets of Saint Lucia.

Police have arrested a young male resident of Gros Islet town for the illegal possession of firearm and several rounds of ammunition, according to sources.

The arrest was carried this afternoon, Sunday, August 12.

According to sources, the person was nabbed while police were on patrol in the town of Gros Islet.

Charges are expected to be filed soon.

We will provide more information as it becomes available.

In recent times police have arrested a number of young men across the island for illegal possession of firearm and/or ammunition.

3 comments

  2. R
    August 12, 2018 at 7:27 PM

    Those little dogs just start getting busted hungry dogs

