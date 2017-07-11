Gros Islet teen held with Mac-11 and ammunition appears in court again

Kerlan Leon, the teen who was caught with a Mac-11 firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition in Gros Islet last month, returned to court today.

The 18-year-old from Gros Islet, who is represented by lawyer Lorne Theophilus, appeared in the Gros Islet First District Court but the matter was adjourned until tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12, pending the subsmission of a probation report.

Leon is expected to be sentenced after all relevant submissions/reports have been made.

He pled guilty on June 19 to the possession of an illegal firearm and possession of ammunition.

The teen was arrested during a routine police patrol on Chapel Street, Gros Islet, around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, and was charged on June 15, 2017, police said.

Initially, the police reported that he was caught with a Tec-9 firearm.

Leon faces a maximum fine of $10,000 or no less than five years in prison when convicted, according to the local firearms act.

He remains in remand.