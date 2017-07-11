Gros Islet teen held with Mac-11 and ammunition appears in court again

Kerlan Leon, the teen who was caught with a Mac-11 firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition in Gros Islet last month, returned to court today.
The 18-year-old from Gros Islet, who is represented by lawyer Lorne Theophilus, appeared in the Gros Islet First District Court but the matter was adjourned until tomorrow, Wednesday, July 12, pending the subsmission of a probation report.
Leon is expected to be sentenced after all relevant submissions/reports have been made.
He pled guilty on June 19 to the possession of an illegal firearm and possession of ammunition.
The teen was arrested during a routine police patrol on Chapel Street, Gros Islet, around 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, and was charged on June 15, 2017, police said.
Initially, the police reported that he was caught with a Tec-9 firearm.
Leon faces a maximum fine of $10,000 or no less than five years in prison when convicted, according to the local firearms act.
He remains in remand.
I would love to know where and how this young man
got such a firearm
Make Peter pay for Paul.
Good. At least they caught them before their rampage. What? Are they manufacturing them? The young gunnies are getting younger & younger.
this is a crap law,i man found with sub machine gum and he may find $10,000.00 or less five years in prison , he could taken five lives with that gun ,he could of cause a lot of destruction with that type of gun,and to hear his penalty ,only fives years ? wow that is some laws we have in st lucia ,no wander all these crimes are happening here st lucia.
by LORNE........