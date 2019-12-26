Don't Miss
Gros Islet men injured after motorcycle collides with SUV

By SNO Staff
December 26, 2019

Not actual photo of the motorcycle involved in the accident

(SNO) — Two men of Gros Islet addresses were injured when a motorcycle they were travelling on collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in Deglos on Christmas Day at about 8:32 a.m., according to the St. Lucia Fire Service.

Ryan Calderon, an adult male of Beausejour, Gros Islet sustained leg trauma and Ethan Joseph, 22, of Mongiraud, Gros Islet sustained head injuries, according to the Fire Service.

Both men were transported to Victoria Hospital by Castries fire personnel.

A fire official said one of the men was hospitalised in serious condition.

No further details were available.

(0)(0)
