Gros Islet man granted bail for illegal firearm

(SNO) — A resident of Morne Serpent, Gros Islet who was arrested for an illegal firearm on Friday, December 27, 2019, has been granted bail, according to a law enforcement official.
Thompson Roberty, 42, was granted $10,000 bail or suitable surety when he appeared in a Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, December 30, 2019, charged for the possession of a firearm without a license.
Police discovered a .22 rifle at Roberty’s home while carrying out a search warrant at about 4:15 a.m., according to reports.
