Gros Islet man chopped in the neck in stable condition: official

An emergency official said a man who was chopped in the neck in La Borne, Gros Islet on Friday evening (Oct. 18) is currently in stable condition at a hospital.
The official said the victim, 58-year-old Francis Louis of La Borne, had a close call with death.
Louis, according to police, was injured during a knife/machete incident, shortly before 8 p.m.
He was transported via ambulance to Victoria Hospital.
No additional details were immediately available.
