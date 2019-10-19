Gros Islet man chopped in the neck in stable condition: official

An emergency official said a man who was chopped in the neck in La Borne, Gros Islet on Friday evening (Oct. 18) is currently in stable condition at a hospital.

The official said the victim, 58-year-old Francis Louis of La Borne, had a close call with death.

Louis, according to police, was injured during a knife/machete incident, shortly before 8 p.m.

He was transported via ambulance to Victoria Hospital.

No additional details were immediately available.

