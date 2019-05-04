Gros Islet man charged for possession of firearm, ammunition after shooting

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(SNO) — Police have charged a man who was caught with a firearm and ammunition shortly after a shooting incident in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet Wednesday night that left at least one person injured.

Charged is 30-year-old Michael Philip Laurent, a resident of Grand Riviere.

He was charged for the offence of the possession of firearm and ammunition, and reportedly received bail.

However, the bail conditions were not immediately available to our newsroom.

Laurent was caught with a 3.80 firearm and 10 rounds of ammunition, sources said.

He was nabbed by cops who were reportedly responding to the sound of gunshots in the area, around 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim of the shooting sustained a gunshot wound to the leg which is not considered life-threatening, according to sources.

“Some guys went out, fired shots at some people,” said one source. “The police was in the area and responded. They got the guy leaving the area. When he was searched the firearm was recovered; 3.80 (spent) shells was recovered on the scene.”

This shooting incident occurred about eight hours after the bullet-riddled lifeless body of Dominican national, Eric E. Charles, 46, was discovered in Latille, Micoud.

( 0 ) ( 0 )