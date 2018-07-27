Gros Islet Football League goes camping

Pin +1 Share 1 Shares

(SNO) – The Gros Islet Football League started its annual Youth Development Camp earlier this week.

The camp, which is free to participants, is set to run for two weeks at the Corinth Secondary School.

On day one, participants took in a lesson on community service and volunteerism, as they set about cutting the playing field with weed eaters and lawnmowers, unable to pay the $400 it would have cost to clear the playing area.

On Thursday, the campers enjoyed an exchange with Valley Soccer, whose administrators – including Francis Daniel and Lisbeth Chevrier – helped magnify the effect of both camps through unified effort.

For day five, the young men and women took in two morning sessions, as Terry Finisterre offered tips and techniques for improving their Interviewing skills, and Zaine Pierre spoke to the life of a professional footballer.

Said Zaine: “As young people, you have to balance education and football. I’ll be honest, for me it was football first, and that may not have been the best way to do it. When you get older, if you are a good footballer, a lot of people will come around you, telling you they are supporting you. But you can’t always tell who is really there for you and who is genuine.”



Other speakers during the opneing week included Junior Delice, a teacher and youth advocate. The boys and girls also took in afternoon training, drills, and matches.

The camp, in collaboration with the Gros Islet Youth Development Council, recognised Jahlil Evans from the Gros Islet District who plies his trade at the Northern United Football Club. He is the only player who made the national under-14 team from Gros Islet this year. We wish him well as he moves Dominican Republic to represent the nation and by extension the people of Gros Islet.

Sponsors include Massy Stores, Peter and Company Distribution, the Oliver Gobat Sports (TOGS) Fund, Saint Lucia Air Freighters, Gros Islet Youth Development Council and the Gros Islet Football League.





