Gros Islet District Representative Football Competition kicks off on Sunday

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Gros Islet District Rep. Football Competition starts on Sunday 15th October with the Match Pass and Soccer Rama.

The Press Launch, which was held this week at the Royal St. Lucian Hotel, started off with a Prayer from Mr. Danil Denis and the opening remarks from the 1st Vice President of the St. Lucia Football Association and the Gros Islet Football League Mr. Charde Desir.

Mr. Desir welcome all the participants of the different Teams taking part in the Competition.

Mr. Shane Paul the President of the Gros Islet Football League made some brief remarks welcoming the Teams and the Minister Hon. Lenard Montoute and showing his appreciation for the Mr. Montoute support for the District Rep Competition and outline the Tournament.

Following Mr. Shane Paul brief remarks Mr. Lenard Montoute Minister for Equity, Social Justice, Empowerment, Youth Development and Sports and Parliamentary Representative for Gros Islet give his remarks thanking the Executive of the Gros Islet Football League for organising the event and ensuring that he will continue to support the Event.

Presentations were given to the Promotional MVP and the Promotional League Champions to KFC GMC United. Presentations of uniform Kitts were also given to the Different Teams by the Hon. Lenard Montoute.

The Draw was done with the following:

Group A

KFC GMC United

Gros Islet Police

Northern United B

Gros Islet Veterans

Royal St. Lucian Hotel

Group B

Massy Stores Northern United

Dominos/Sports Locker Northern United

Mango Moon GMC

Sandals FC

Group C

Twist Dominators FC

Marina Massave

Royalton FC

Windjammer FC

The Closing Remarks were giving thanking the Minister Lenard Montoute and the National Lottery Association for their Sponsorship.

Following the Opening Ceremony on Sunday 15th October at the Gros Islet Playing Field at 12.00 pm and the Soccer Rama the fixture will be given out for the Start of the Competition on Wednesday 18th October.