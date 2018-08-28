Don't Miss
Gros-Islet Constituency hold Lilét Awards 2018 – Parliamentary Representative rewards students and community members

By Ministry of Youth Development
August 28, 2018
(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – On Saturday August 25th, 2018 the Parliamentary Representative for Gros Islet Hon. Lenard Montoute held a ceremony to honour committed community members who have contributed towards community development and students who excelled at the common entrance and CXC examinations.

The student awardees were:

Tré Phillip – Dame Pearlette Primary School
Jeanelle Richardson – Grand Rivierre Primary School
Juanita Nathaniel – Gros-Islet Primary School
Amelia Rosemond – Monchy Primary School
Cletus Adonis – Gros-Islet Secondary School

The top Common Entrance Achiever was Ms. April Dagana from the Camille Rene Memorial School.

According to the Parliamentary Representative the initiative was well received and he said that the new decision to recognize community heroes must be continued.

“It is my hope and intention that these awards become institutionalized and it is my intention to have annual awards for generation to come. I hope that whatever takes place today will be documented so that those after will know of those persons who have laid the foundation .We have a number of pioneers in the constituency who are very often unrecognized and not appreciated. It was time to recognize the contribution they have made to community development without any funfair or recognition.”

Community members were recognized for their contribution to community growth and development in the field of sports, youth development, Business, community service, arts and entertainment, politics and long standing community group service.

The Awardees received gold and silver medals designed by Mr. Tardius Montoute.

