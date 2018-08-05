Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Gros Islet Carnival results

Press Release
August 5, 2018
Share23
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
21 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Old Mass

Mrs. Mona Monoute with a total of 432 points

Band of the Year

Xplosive Revelers with a total of 631 points

Followed by

Jean Gosilay with a total of 608 points

Seaview with a total of 567 points

Marisule Invasion with a total of 536 points

Sincere thanks to our Judges from Volunteer Saint Lucia.

Mr. Fitzgerald John: Chief Judge
Ms. Martha Antoine
Ms. Monica Joseph
Mr. Bennett Charles
Ms. Monique Joseph
Mrs. Sophia Regis

Gros Islet look forward to Carnival 2019.

(2)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

One comment

  2. Rainbow gal
    August 5, 2018 at 11:24 AM

    Really they actually had a winner for that ghetto carnival smfh real unorganized mahey couchou thing😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

    (0)(0)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.