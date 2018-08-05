Gros Islet Carnival results

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Old Mass
Mrs. Mona Monoute with a total of 432 points
Band of the Year
Xplosive Revelers with a total of 631 points
Followed by
Jean Gosilay with a total of 608 points
Seaview with a total of 567 points
Marisule Invasion with a total of 536 points
Sincere thanks to our Judges from Volunteer Saint Lucia.
Mr. Fitzgerald John: Chief Judge
Ms. Martha Antoine
Ms. Monica Joseph
Mr. Bennett Charles
Ms. Monique Joseph
Mrs. Sophia Regis
Gros Islet look forward to Carnival 2019.
