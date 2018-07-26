Gros Islet Carnival 2018

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Gros Islet Carnival will be held on Wednesday August 1st.

There will be four bands parading the streets.

There will be a j’ouvert jump up early Wednesday morning from 5 a.m. until 8:00 a.m. The kiddies will be jumping up from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 noon, followed by the adult parade of the bands from 1:00 pm until 6:30 culminating with a jump up session on the Gros Islet playing field.

There will be entertainers on the field including Ezra and the fun crew. The last lap will last till 9:00 pm.

This is the new and improved Gros Islet carnival with an extended route, where bands assemble at Pigeon Island, by Simple Park, then proceed into the town.

We would like to encourage all to come out to support our carnival and enjoy themselves.