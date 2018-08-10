Gros Islet Awards

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – The Inaugural Gros Islet Lilèt Awards is an exciting, new initiative of the Parliamentary Representative.

The Awards ceremony will take place on 29 July 2018 and will be hosted by the Gros-Islet District Awards Committee in collaboration with the Gros-Islet Constituency Office.

Residents of the Constituency of Gros Islet will be awarded Medals of Recognition for excellence and long service in various disciplines. It will be a celebration of excellence!

The Gros Islet Lilèt Awards committee seeks to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of residents and to continue to motivate residents to strive for high standards of personal and community development. The committee’s mandate is to encourage and reward the successes that come from hard work and perseverance.

The objective of this celebration is:

– To pay homage to the residents who have excelled in the various award categories; and

– Create a motivator for residents in Gros islet to excel in all endeavours.

All clubs and organizations within Gros Islet will be asked to identify and nominate persons who, based on specific criteria, they believe are worthy of the Lilèt award in its various categories. A Selection committee has been formed to select the individuals or groups to be awarded. This Selection committee will consist of community leaders and sports enthusiasts.

Awards Categories

All awards sub-category will be further divided into two groups:

Veterans (35+)

Youth (below 35)

Sports Awards

Football

Netball

Cricket

Swimming

Volleyball

Basketball

Rugby

Golf

Youth Development Awards

Business Awards

Entrepreneurship Awards

Community Service Awards

Politics Awards

Visual, Performing and Literary Arts Awards

Entertainment Awards

Lifetime Achievement Awards

We anticipate the nominations of many deserving residents and look forward to celebrating with them at our Inaugural Lilèt Awards Ceremony!