Grenada’s opposition NDC says SLP “defends the poor and vulnerable”

SOLIDARITY MESSAGE TO THE ST. LUCIA LABOUR PARTY ON THE OCCASION OF THEIR ANNUAL CONFERENCE OF DELEGATES, SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13TH, 2019

Your sister party in Grenada, the National Democratic Congress, its Leadership and members extend fraternal greetings to Party Leader Hon. Phillip J. Pierre, the Executive Committee and the members of the St. Lucia Labour Party on the occasion of your Annual Conference of Delegates.

Your conference is a period when it is appropriate to reflect on the past few years in opposition while preparing to retain Governance in the next election. It is a time when the Party needs to be in the trenches with the people to prepare for the battle ahead.

The NDC urges on party faithful and indeed all the people of St. Lucia to stand with the SLP. It is the Party that defends the poor and vulnerable, and that will fight to bring equal opportunities for all St. Lucians. No other Party will do that for the people of St. Lucia. No other party will protect the patrimony and the natural environment of St. Lucia, as the SLP would. Your brothers and sisters in Grenada stand in solidarity with you as you prepare to take control of your destiny once more. We look with hope and anticipation for that day because when St. Lucia prospers, Grenada and the entire Caribbean can benefit.

Your SLP has a long and enviable history as one of the oldest parties in the Eastern Caribbean with a rich legacy of outstanding leaders, from George F. Charles to Dr. Kenny Anthony. You must draw on the strength of this legacy, get into campaign mode now, and labour in the trenches so that your great Party can once more assume the seat of government. There is no other way to save St. Lucia for St. Lucians.

We believe that this will be the first opportunity for Comrade Phillip J. Pierre to lead your Party into victory. He will need all your energies, love, and support. You will have to project a reliable, united, capable alternative that can take your country and the region to a higher level.

The NDC wishes you success in your deliberations today for a productive party conference.

Long may our fraternal bonds endure!

Forward Ever! Backward Newer!

