Grenada: Woman seen cursing with minor in expletive-laden viral video may be charged – media report

(GBN Television) – A video involving a minor engaged in using expletives has gone viral and evoked many concerns.
It has caught the attention of both law enforcement and child protection.
The video shows a young girl dressed in vest and shorts and hair adorned with accessories, and an adult surrounded by children, engaged in an argument, most of which was filled with expletive material.
Outrage has been expressed over the video on the paths of the child, the adult, and the videographer.
GBN News understands that it has become a major talking point, not only on social media, but amongst the authorities as well.
Our newsroom understands that teachers attached to the school, which the child attends, are in disblief and embarrassment over the incident.
Our inquiries into the incident led us to information that on Thursday, the Community Relations Department of the RGPF (Royal Grenada Police Force) reached out to the child, and that the Child Protection Authority has taken control of that aspect of the investigation.
As for the adult involved, the police say some charge may be laid, but it intends to advocate for whatever decision or decisions which may be made, that it is all done throgh the court system, to ensure that the matter is dealt with in the best manner, and that the issues involved are addressed appropriately.
No is seeing this child is disrespectful she have no right to talk to a grown woman like that even if the woman provoked her stop makeing excuse for a demon child she need to be discipline
It's embarrassing to see this woman engaging in an argument with the girl but what's most concerning to me is the environment this child is being raised in. As per her when you see my mother you close your mouth like you put crazy glue on your lips.....that tells me a story right there
SMH...... This is not a child...... i could not believe a child could curse a woman, who can be her mother like this. shame on you. I hope that she is taken away from her mother, children live what they learn.Very disturbing indeed. I wouldn't like this child in my children class in school. i HOPE SHE GETS HELP BEFORE IT'S TOO LATE........
Busybee u too damn busy YOU HV A PROB WITH THE CHILD CUZ THE GROWN BROAD BARREL WAS SILENT lol bias n hypocrite society
The child was provoked by this older woman telling her she will be raped n her vagina wide. So the child gave her back responses to shut her up. The child is a good child but wouldnt tolerate shate from a woman who begins to disrespect her knowing what she has been hearing around her she put these words into use . The woman should be held responsible for it all. She should have gone to the childs parents n not take matters onto the child herself. I love this child. She is a very good girl. Yes many are shocked at a her vocabulary but rest assure she was each time provoked to say more by this older woman. Big woman amongst kids only displaying such behavior shame on u. The camera man should have stopped or push away this big woman. But decided to Send it world wide. Where as he could have taken it to the police or child's parents.
Obviously a well-raised child and reason to feel that the future is in good hands.
Shocking. Disappointing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Cxk_GH6iEQ
The woman should be arrested and her children taken away from her. Grown [email protected]@ like you quarreling with a child and being cheered on by your children? And to even wish rape on the person's child when you have girls yourself? Arrest her backside. The child cussing was just as bad, but children learn what they see....and with a nieghbour like Lisa what would you expect!
My concern is where is this child's parents. Yes it has a lot to do with the environment in which she's been brought up however with guidance, moral and values installed in this child by the parents this would not have happened. As for the adult who is also being verbally abusive should know better. If the child did something wrong this matter should have been taken up with the child's parents.
As if?!? This is the norm in ghetto community sad to say. And some who are disbelief are just as guilty. I grew up in a ghetto and this is no surprise. It's just that modern technology has made it available to all. The community is at fault. It takes a community to raise a child. The cops are going to charge the woman how about some counseling for all involved and the parents not present in this video. Smdh 🙄
She seems to have grown up in the environment neighbour, home etc
Boy did she get on with it
I couldn't believe what I was hearing from such a child's mouth. There are so many questions concerning her upbring and environment. The authority need into her home setting etc. The lady should know better to do not entertain such. What example is she giving this child, her children and others around her. Terrible!!!!
Very disturbing video. Total disbelief. I was completely shocked to see the boldness of this child to shout out such profanity. Her environment and what she has been exposed to is a cause for concern.
can someone share the link for the video plz just wanna see it.
it's on YouTube "Little girl curses out grown woman"
What's your link on Facebook john joseph