Grenada: Woman charged for money laundering after cash found at residence

(PRESS RELEASE) — Police have formally charged Tonika Lewis, a 31-year-old unemployed resident of Woburn, St George for the offence of money laundering.
Lewis was taken in custody after just over EC$14,000 was found during a search of her residence on Monday, May 11, 2020.
She has been granted $15,000 bail with two sureties, has to surrender all travel documents and report to the nearest police station every Monday and Friday.
Lewis is due in court at a later date. Police investigations are continuing.
