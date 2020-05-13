Grenada: Woman charged for money laundering after cash found at residence

(PRESS RELEASE) — Police have formally charged Tonika Lewis, a 31-year-old unemployed resident of Woburn, St George for the offence of money laundering.

Lewis was taken in custody after just over EC$14,000 was found during a search of her residence on Monday, May 11, 2020.

She has been granted $15,000 bail with two sureties, has to surrender all travel documents and report to the nearest police station every Monday and Friday.

Lewis is due in court at a later date. Police investigations are continuing.

