Grenada: Union pleased with response by teachers

(CMC) – The Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT) Monday said it is pleased with the response shown by teachers to its call to stay away from work, even as the Grenada government Monday urged teachers not to proceed with planned industrial action that would disrupt classes two days this week over the offer of a two per cent gratuity offer.

GUT president Lydon Lewis, said the teachers complied with the request to stay home on Monday to think about the government’s two per cent offer for pensions and gratuities.

“Our study of the impact of the action, shows that we have had 98% if not more of teachers staying off the job, the few that reported, very few they too have returned home, so right now its 100% successful and we are happy for that” said Lewis, adding that the government had not communicated with the union since the announcement of the industrial action last weekend.

“Teachers understand the issue of pensions very well, we have done the calculation and showing them how it will impact them,” Lewis added.

Education Minister Emmalin Pierre had said she expected all teachers in the public service to report for work as usual on Monday and Wednesday, adding that the Ministry of Education is “not aware of any provisions which are contained in the collective agreement between the government and the Grenada Union of Teachers nor in law for a directive of such a nature to be given to Government teachers.

“In fact, appropriate procedures are laid down in the collective agreement and in law if the union wishes to undertake industrial action in case of an industrial relations dispute,” she said, reminding teachers of their obligation to the nation’s children.

The union is demanding a 25 per cent gratuity and pension while the Keith Mitchell government said it could only afford a two per cent.

Hundreds of school children turned up for classes on Monday but return home after being informed that the teachers were not present.

Lewis said talks between the two parties had broken down and the union has not received communication since October 3. He said the non-response from the government can only be interpreted as saying it don’t care.

“It means that we will continue into Wednesday and beyond if we have to,” he said.

Besides the statement from the Education Minister, the government’s negotiating team is yet to make a public statement on the issue.