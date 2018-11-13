Grenada: Union calls on public workers to stay off the jobs over pension issue

(CMC) – The Grenada Public Workers Union (GPWU) Monday called on public workers to remain off the jobs for the next two days as the impasse over the amount of gratuity to be paid to workers took a new turn.

“The Grenada Public Workers Union will be using the first 48 hours to remain at home to calculate their gratuity to determine why we should sacrifice and work ourselves into poverty with two per cent,” the union said in a brief statement.

It said it was calling on “all public workers…to remain at home on Tuesday, November 13 and Wednesday November 14….until further instructions are given by our union”.

GPWU said it was urging members to be united on the issue, saying “parliamentarians receive 20 per cent gratuity every four years.

“We are happy for them give us ours too,” the GAWU added.

The position by the union comes after the chairperson of the Government Pension Engagement Committee (GPEC), Beryl Isaac, said while the authorities have made ‘every effort” to improve the pay, benefits and working conditions for their employees, they could only do so within the limits of what the economy can afford.

“Our country has just emerged from a successful structural adjustment programme with the help of the international community and the sacrifices of our people,” Mrs Isaac said in a statement following last week’s decision by teachers to stay away from classes for two days over the offer of a two per cent gratuity offer.

“Government was able to achieve this success without the loss of a single job in the public service, unlike in the private sector and in other countries like Barbados, where hundreds of workers were retrenched and private companies carried out their own structural adjustments. Recall what happened in our local banking, telecommunications, construction and hotel sectors where hundreds of workers were sent home,” she added.

The Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT), which said it was pleased with the response shown by teachers to its call to stay away from work, is demanding a 25 per cent gratuity and pension while the Keith Mitchell government said it could only afford a two per cent.

GUT president Lydon Lewis said talks between the two parties had broken down and the last communication was received on October 3. He said the non-response from the government can only be interpreted as saying it don’t care.

He warned that the union and the teachers were prepared to escalate its industrial action “if we have to”.