Grenada Tourism Authority prepares for momentous Caribbean Week 2019 attendance

Caribbean Week New York, hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), is the most highly anticipated Caribbean-focused industry event of the year and 2019 already proves to be the most successful for destination Pure Grenada.

With three awardees representing various tourism platforms including media, public relations and administration, the Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has already recorded a “best-in-show” for the destination, with an additional four finalists participating in the Caribbean Media Awards on June 6.

“This is truly a wonderful and enviable position to be in prior to the start of Caribbean Week and the entire team at the GTA are thrilled about the recognition of our partners by colleagues in the industry,” commented Patricia Maher, CEO of the GTA. “We are so very proud of the amazing work done on behalf of destination Pure Grenada and are grateful for the commitment and support given to promote the destination.”

Going into Caribbean Week 2019, the awardees representing the GTA are: Honorable Brenda Hood, Chairperson of the GTA and winner of the CTOAllied Member Award; Cheryl Andrews, Executive Vice President at Zapwater Communications, public relations agency of record for the GTA, was selected as this year’s recipient of the Marcella Martinez Award by the Jamaica Tourist Board and CTO as well as Kered Clement, winner of CTO’s Best Caribbean Travel Blog, as voted by readers.

In addition, finalists for the Caribbean Media Awards are included in the categories Best Feature Broadcast,Best Executed Travel Influencer Campaign, Most Outstanding Social Media Coverage of An Event and Best Feature Article In a US-Based Trade Publication. All awards will be presented during the CTO’s Caribbean Media Awards dinner on June 6, held at the Wyndham New Yorker.

For more information on Pure Grenada, visit www.puregrenada.com.

