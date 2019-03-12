Grenada to benefit from multi-million-dollar hotel development projects

Share This On:

ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Mar 12, CMC – Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell Tuesday said that the Dubai-based Range Development is to undertake two new hotel projects here estimated at US$130 million.

“We are extremely delighted to welcome such an experienced hospitality developer to Grenada. Range Developments is well known for the high quality of its hotels and for the ability to deliver results in our region,” Mitchell told reporters following the weekly Cabinet meeting here.

Range Development is an investment and hospitality company, operating across the Eastern Caribbean. It has been involved in the construction of the Park Hyatt in St Kitts and Cabrits Resort Kempinski in Dominica.

“Our government’s policy is to bring investment and sustainable jobs to the country, and our partnership with Range Developments is irrefutable proof to this. What’s more telling is that this project will be based in a rural part of the country, St. David; showing our commitment to ensuring that every part of our Tri-Island State is developed,” Mitchell said.

He said that two projects would result in an estimated 600 jobs during construction and many more during the operations.

Mitchell said that the first hotel to be constructed is the well-known European brand Six Sense and will be followed by the construction of the Park Hyatt.

In a joint statement issued following the news conference, Range Development managing director, Mohammed Asaria, said “we have been very impressed by the welcome and the opportunities in Grenada”.

“The government is committed to a thorough and transparent citizenship programme. We look forward to working together on this exciting project. We have been very impressed by the welcome and the opportunities in Grenada,” said Asaria.