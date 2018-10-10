Grenada: St. Vincent and the Grenadines national on drug charges

Share This On:

(CMC) – A national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will return to court on October 23 after he had been charged with two other men following a drug bust at sea earlier this month.

Police said that they had seized 425 pounds of marijuana during the exercise on October 4, conducted by officers attached to the Drug Squad and the Coast Guard. They said a fishing vessel was also seized. The street value of the drugs has not been disclosed.

The men, Lynton Murray, 39, Anthony Jones, 35 and 38-year-old Vincentian, Ronald Charles, appeared in court Tuesday jointly charged with possession of a controlled drug, trafficking in a controlled drug and conspiracy to import a controlled drug.