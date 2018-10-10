Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) and counting as St. Lucia News Online reaches its 6th anniversary. A big thank-you to all our supporters and advertisers!

Grenada: St. Vincent and the Grenadines national on drug charges

By CMC
October 10, 2018

 Share This On:

Share2
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(CMC) – A national of St. Vincent and the Grenadines will return to court on October 23 after he had been charged with two other men following a drug bust at sea earlier this month.

Police said that they had seized 425 pounds of marijuana during the exercise on October 4, conducted by officers attached to the Drug Squad and the Coast Guard. They said a fishing vessel was also seized. The street value of the drugs has not been disclosed.

The men, Lynton Murray, 39, Anthony Jones, 35 and 38-year-old Vincentian, Ronald Charles, appeared in court Tuesday jointly charged with possession of a controlled drug, trafficking in a controlled drug and conspiracy to import a controlled drug.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.