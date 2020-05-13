Don't Miss

Grenada: Relatives burn children with boiling water for taking peanut butter, using phone

By Linda Straker
May 13, 2020

(NOW GRENADA) — Police have formally charged the mother and uncle of the two minors from St John, who were recently burned with hot water for taking peanut butter without consent and using a mobile phone to play games without permission.

The two were charged with wounding a few days ago and were granted bail. They will appear at the Gouyave Magistrate Court on July 27, 2020. The mother, whose occupation is a cleaner, was placed on EC$10,000 bail, while the uncle, who is unemployed, was placed on EC$7,500 bail.

The investigation is continuing into the matter which has left the children with scars on their hands. It’s understood that the two boys who are ages 5 and 9 endured the pain of having boiling water poured on their hands because they did not seek the consent of an adult in the house to take the peanut butter or to use the phone.

The grandmother, along with the mother and uncle, is involved in the physical abuse of the children. The children’s hands became infected because instead of seeking medical care, the family used home remedies.

The police learned of the physical abuse which occurred during the peak lockdown period, through a good Samaritan in the community. The police then contacted the relevant authorities who conducted preliminary investigations and removed the children after visiting their mother’s house.

The children have since been placed with their father who resides in the parish of St Andrew.

