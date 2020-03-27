Grenada records six new coronavirus cases

Share This On:

(CMC) — Grenada Thursday announced six new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and urged the population to continue to follow the guidelines outlined by health officials in a bid to stop the spread of the virus that has killed more than 18 000 people worldwide.

Minister of Health Nickolas Steele told a news conference that among the six cases are people who came in some form of contact with the island’s first recorded case. The ages of the one male and five females are between 50 and 80.

“The six new cases are now in isolation and being monitored by health officials. The Ministry continues with aggressive contact tracing, in an effort to ascertain and mitigate further spread of the virus.”

Steele said that at least one of the new cases is imported, and that the person “was on the same flight, within a six foot radius, of Patient Zero, our original case. The other cases are from the same household as Patient Zero”.

“Again, I assure you, that our medical team has been actively following up and engaged in contact tracing; and are already moving to isolate and monitor several others, who were in close contact with any of these new cases. This will continue for the next 14 days, at least,” said Steele.

The Minister said all six cases were exhibiting mild symptoms at this time, “so we are encouraged, but, definitely not complacent”.

He said that Patient Zero, who was hospitalised earlier this week, “is now again stable and her symptoms are back to being mild to moderate”.

“I also report, that, in the aftermath of learning of our first confirmed case, health care officials had moved, days ago, to isolate other members of the household, to ensure that any potential for further spreading was minimised,” he said.

Steele urged members of the public to report or inform the Ministry of Health or nearest health facility, of any possible, or suspected people displaying acute respiratory symptoms at this time.

“Whatever you do, if you believe you are exhibiting symptoms of the virus, do not leave your house. Do not take public transportation.”

“If we all do our part, we will be able to win the battle against this deadly disease,” Steele said.

