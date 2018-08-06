Don't Miss
St. Lucia News Online, the #1 online newspaper in Saint Lucia, connect with over 400,000 unique visitors

Grenada not paying its debt to T&T: IMF report shows

By Trinidad Express
August 6, 2018
Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

(TRINIDAD EXPRESS) – TRINIDAD and Tobago is the only major lender-country from which Grenada has borrowed money that it has not been paying back, according to an International Monetary Fund (IMF) country report dated July 25.

IMF Head of Mission to Grenada, Bogdan Lissovolik, noted Grenada is yet to regularise its debt payments to T&T in his country report on the Caribbean island.

Following his team’s May 2-15 annual Article IV consultation, Lissovolik wrote: “The primary fiscal surplus (of Grenada) rose to 5.75 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2017 supported by buoyant revenues and expenditure restraint. Robust economic growth and improved tax administration bolstered revenues. Current spending has been contained by the fiscal rules and continuation of the government’s attrition policy.”

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.