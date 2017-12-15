Grenada: Man almost swallowed needle in bread

(GRENADA INFORMER) – Marvin Charles had a frightening episode when at breakfast he took a bite from a loaf his mother had purchased at a local bakery and almost swallowed a needle, which he said was in the bread.

Mr Charles says that the incident took him by shock, as he could not believe what was in his mouth after he felt a sharp pain.

He said that upon inspecting he was traumatized to see what had entered his mouth in the bread.

“I was so surprised when I spat out the bread and discovered that what had created this sharp pain in my mouth was a needle in the bread.

“Immediately my mouth began bleeding,” said Mr Charles.

He says that due to the negative attitude and lack of proper satisfaction from the management of the bakery, he and his mother have decided to take the matter one step further.

“When we contacted the manager of the bakery, she expressed negative attitude which influenced us to contact one of the local law firms to seek justice for us,” added Mr Charles.

This incident, Mr Charles says has forced him to send out a warning to those who normally purchase bread locally.

“Could you imagine if a parent had given a child this bread to eat?

“Think of the damage this would have created,” said Mr Charles.