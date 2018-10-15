Don't Miss
Grenada: Government names new diplomats, former press officer is High Commissioner to UK

By CMC
October 15, 2018

Kisha Alexander -Grant

(CMC) – The Grenada government Monday announced the appointment of several new diplomats including Kisha Alexander-Grant, the former press secretary to prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell, who will now serve as the island’s non-resident High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

Foreign Affairs Minister Peter David said that another batch of diplomats would be named in the coming weeks and will include the island’s first ever ambassador to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and an Honorary Consul to the United Arabs Emirates.

“The Minister of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce that, after considering the recommendations of the Ministry, the Cabinet of Grenada has approved the composition of Grenada’s diplomatic representation for the upcoming cycle,” according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

It said that Yolande Smith, currently the Deputy Consul General in Miami, has beens now appointed as Ambassador to the United States of America, and Permanent Representative to the Organisation of American States (OAS0 replacing Dr Angus Friday who demitted office during the second quarter of 2018.

The attaché at the Grenada Mission in Washington, Dianne Perrotte, has been appointed the Deputy Consul-General in Miami, while Dr. Abbie David has been appointed as Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China.

David will assume office duties in Beijing in December and during her absence, Michael Mitchell, technical advisor at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, has been appointed as Chargé d’ Affaires at the Grenada Mission in Beijing.

The government, which came to office, seven months ago, made no changes to its diplomatic representation Cuba, Venezuela, Belgium and Canada.

