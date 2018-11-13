Grenada: Government defends position on pension payment to teachers

Share This On:

(CMC) – The chairperson of the Grenada government Pension Engagement Committee (GPEC), Beryl Isaac, says while the authorities have made ‘every effort” to improve the pay, benefits and working conditions for their employees, they could only do so within the limits of what the economy can afford.

“Our country has just emerged from a successful structural adjustment programme with the help of the international community and the sacrifices of our people,” Mrs Isaac said in a statement following last week’s decision by teachers to stay away from classes for two days over the offer of a two per cent gratuity offer.

“Government was able to achieve this success without the loss of a single job in the public service, unlike in the private sector and in other countries like Barbados, where hundreds of workers were retrenched and private companies carried out their own structural adjustments. Recall what happened in our local banking, telecommunications, construction and hotel sectors where hundreds of workers were sent home,” she added.

The Grenada Union of Teachers (GUT), which said it was pleased with the response shown by teachers to its call to stay away from work, is demanding a 25 per cent gratuity and pension while the Keith Mitchell government said it could only afford a two per cent.

GUT president Lydon Lewis said talks between the two parties had broken down and the last communication was received on October 3. He said the non-response from the government can only be interpreted as saying it don’t care.

He warned that the union and the teachers were prepared to escalate its industrial action “if we have to”.

But in a statement on radio and television, Mrs Isaac said the GPEC found it necessary to update the nation and government employees in particular, on the issues of pension restoration and reform and more specifically, the issue of gratuity.

“We wish to assure you that Government values and recognises the work of all public officers and has, as a matter of policy, made every effort to improve the pay, benefits and working conditions for its employees.”

She said that the government was able to successfully implement the structural adjustment programme it had with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because of several policy measures that were aimed at assisting working people and their families.

She said among those initiatives were the removal of personal income tax on retrenchment pay, the removal of income tax on pensions including National insurance Scheme (NIS) pensions and lowering the income tax from 15 to 10 per cent on earnings between EC$36,000 and EC$60,000 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) per annum.

She said that in addition to these policy initiatives, the government also took several measures specific to public officers including the payment of all of the retroactive pay and increments in addition to salary increases, amounting to over EC$110 million dollars between 2013 -2018.

She said Grenadians should :”note that in the case of Barbados, public officers there had their salary frozen for 10 years and only received an increase of five per cent after the general elections” and that at the start of the year, public sector workers received a three per cent increase in wages and an additional four per cent for 2019.

“Government brought on to the permanent staff, 300 plus teachers and 139 nurses, which has significantly increased the cost of the annual wage bill. It is against this backdrop that government formulated and announced its intention to restore and reform pensions to public officers,” she said, noting it is important to make it clear “that workers joining the public service on or after 22nd February, 1985 are only legally entitled to the contributory pension from the NIS and no other.

“Notwithstanding, the Prime Minister declared that his government was committed to enhancing the NIS pension for those public officers and the following agreement was reached with the public sector unions and staff associations,” she added.

On the issue of gratuity, the GPEC chairperson said that in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), it was agreed that government will restore and reform pensions.

“After much discussion, government proposed to pay 98 per cent of a worker’s pension monthly and two per cent pre-paid pension as gratuity. The two per cent pre-paid pension, commonly referred to as a gratuity, is repayable over 12.5 years.

“Of course, the worker always has the option to receive his or her full pension monthly. In such a case, no gratuity is paid. Gratuity is not a payment from the employer in addition to pension. Gratuity is an advanced payment on pension. It is equivalent to and the same as a salary advance.”

She said that under the 1958 pension formula, a worker had the option to receive an advance payment on his or her pension of 25 per cent thus reducing his or her monthly pension payment to 75 per cent.

“Preliminary costings have shown that if government were to agree to the demands of the unions and associations, this will add upwards of EC$21 million annually to the payroll, bringing the cost of pensions to approximately EC$74 million annually,” she said, adding ‘this provision of the 1958 Pension Act must be reformed as the state cannot finance this cost”.

Mrs Isaac said further that the new cost “seriously breaches” the Fiscal Responsibility Act.

“Any pension plan must have two basic features – it must be sustainable and affordable. Let us be clear, the gratuity payment of EC$75,000 in the above example, has to be repaid by the retiree through monthly deductions of EC$500 for 12.5 years from his or her pension,” she said, adding “this is why when a gratuity is paid, the monthly pension of the worker is reduced.

“What the government is proposing is to pay 98 per cent of a worker’s monthly pension and two per cent as gratuity. In other words, the public officer will receive a monthly pension of EC$1960 while under the unions’ demand, that pension will be reduced to EC$1500 per month. After 12.5 years, having repaid Government the gratuity, the worker will revert to his/her full pension,” she said.