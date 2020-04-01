Don't Miss

Grenada: COVID-19 positive man sneaks out of island with family

By CMC
April 1, 2020

(CMC) – Health authorities have confirmed that one of Grenada’s nine coronavirus (COVID-19) patients sneaked out of the island with his wife and child.

This was confirmed by coordinator of the COVID-19 Response Committee, Dr George Mitchell, who did not say when they left the country.

The unnamed individual is one of two persons who were sitting in close proximity to another person who later tested positive and who arrived in the island on a flight from the United Kingdom on March 16.

All persons tested positive for COVID-19 are placed in home quarantine, once symptoms are displayed, is in keeping the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines for home quarantine.

They are also required to keep in contact daily with the relevant health authorities.

Mitchell, a former chief medical officer, did not provide details about the man but research later revealed that his decision was unknown to health authorities in Grenada.

It is understood that the man and his family, who are British nationals, boarded an Air Canada flight before the start of the 24-hour mandatory curfew on March 30.

Grenada has accommodated several international airlines to land at the Maurice Bishop International Airport only for outgoing passengers mainly to Canada and the United States.

Mitchell said that since this particular COVID-19 patient sneaked out of the island, his local contact tracing has been robust.

“It’s detective work,” he said.

