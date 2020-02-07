Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Grenada Carnival bans thongs and G-strings

By Jamaica Star
February 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share778
778 Shares

(JAMAICA STAR) – Revellers wishing to take part in Grenada Carnival (Spicemas) this year will now have to cover up and leave all to the imagination as organiser’s have announced that thongs, g-strings and full-body paint will not be allowed.

“Understanding that we are living in a Christian society, our morals and values must be upheld,” Kelvin Jacob, CEO of Spicemas Corporations stated.

Although women of all sizes can be seen chipping down the road at Jamaica Carnival in skimpy, bare-as-you dare outfits, Spicemas has banned women with breasts above a D-Cup from wearing wire bras.

“There will be zero tolerance for nudity and indecent exposure. Bands of individuals found engaging in these activities will be escorted off the Parade route and fined,” a document from Spicemas read.

The announcement has been met with criticism on social media.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share778
778 Shares

More Caribbean Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.