Grenada: Bus conductor fined for defecating in public

(THE NEW TODAY) — The St. George’s No.1 Magistrate’s Court on Monday imposed a $300 fine on a 51-year-old bus conductor who admitted to defecating in a garbage bin in the heart of St. George’s in September.

The man whose name was given as Terrence Downes was unrepresented when the matter came up before Acting Chief Magistrate Teddy St. Louis, who, in handing down the sentence on Monday, cautioned him by pointing to the wrongness in his behaviour.

The court was told that the video camera inside the auto-mated teller machine booth located downstairs the NIS building on Melville Street in St. George’s captured Downes in the act on September 15.

Almost one month later on October 10, a bank official reported the incident to the police after reviewing the video footage.

The video shows Downes defecating inside the garbage bin, lying down and even vomiting on the floor between the hours of 1 and 2 p.m., inside of the air-conditioned room.

Police detained Downes on the weekend as he walked through the town of St. George’s.

After pleading guilty to a charge of indecent behaviour in a public place, Downes apologised to the court for what he had done, explaining that he had a bit “too much to drink” on the day in question, was “not feeling well” and was “looking for a plastic bag but couldn’t find one”.

“I am sorry,” said Downes, who has five previous convictions for unrelated offences, among them stealing.

He has until December 1 to pay the $300 fine and in default serve a prison sentence of one month for the offence.

