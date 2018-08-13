Grenada: 75-year-old granny charged with attempted murder

(GRENADA INFORMER) – A 75-year-old woman with no fixed place of aboard but frequents the market area in the City of St George has been slapped with a criminal charge of attempted murder after a stabbing incident in the market square area on Tuesday, June 20th.

Surya Paterson, commonly called Vero, appeared before Chief Magistrate Tamara Gill at the # 1 Magistrate Court in St George’s on Wednesday, one day after she was officially charged by officers attached to the Criminal Investigation Department

The indictable charge, which carries a lengthy prison term, seeks to connect the accused woman to a stabbing incident that resulted in one market vendor Kathlyn Fletcher having to be rushed off to seek medical attention at the General Hospital.

What gave rise to the incident remains unknown, however, according to information reaching the Grenada Informer both women were engaged in a heated argument that seemingly got out of hand.

Sources revealed that during the argument 75-year-old Paterson hurriedly left the scene and moments after her return there were shouts of someone getting stabbed.

During her brief stint in court on Wednesday with no legal representation Paterson was placed on $25,000.00 bail with two sureties. She was ordered to report to the Central Police Station every Monday between the hours of 6 am and 6 pm with her second court appearance scheduled for October 18th when the preliminary inquiry into the indictable charge of attempted murder is likely to commence

Meanwhile if convicted, 75-year-old Patterson runs the risk of spending the next fifteen years of her life behind the prison bars.