Grenada: 4 appear in court for allegedly killing Jamaican over $5 jerk chicken

(CMC) – Four fishermen appeared in a Magistrate’s Court on Monday charged with murdering Jamaican Norman Power, a food truck vendor who was allegedly stabbed to death last week.

The men, 23-year-old Anthony Chase, 25-year-old Rafeem Andrew, 33-year-old Clint Toussaint and 23-year-old Tyrone Francis, all from the west coast village of Grand Roy, are reported to have killed the 52-year-old Power over the sale of a portion of jerk chicken.

The police said that the Jamaican, better known as “Yardie” was operating his mobile business close to the National Stadium on the outskirts of the capital when he got into an altercation with the men over the price of the chicken.

Media reports said that one of the men became upset when told that the chicken was being sold at EC$10 (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) instead of the five dollars they had.

He is reported to have left the area and returned with the three other men and threw stones at the vehicle.

Eyewitnesses said that during the melee, Power was stabbed and taken to the General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The men, who have been remanded into custody, were not called upon to plead to the indictable offence.