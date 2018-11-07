Grandma told 11-year-old to clean his room. He shot her — then himself, Arizona cops say

Share This On:

(MIAMI HERALD) — After Arizona police say a murder-suicide rocked the town of Litchfield on Saturday, neighbor Danny Dillon looked on in shock.

“We stood outside and we prayed,” Dillon said, according to AZFamily. “It’s just hard. You can’t get your mind around it, you just can’t.”

On Saturday afternoon, an 11-year-old boy shot and killed his 65-year-old grandmom Yvonne Woodard at the 800 block of West Grove Street, and then killed himself with the same gun, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez told AZCentral.

Doyle Hebert says he was watching over his 11-year-old grandson with his wife Woodard, as they have custody over the boy, according to KSAZ. The man said his grandson sneaked up behind his wife as they watched TV — and then shot her in the back of the head with a handgun, police say.

Hebert said his grandson was being “stubborn” after his grandmom asked him to clean his room, KSAZ reported.

Hebert tried to chase after his grandson but then returned to help his wife, police say, according to ABC15. Then his grandson shot himself with the gun, which had belonged to his grandfather, police say.

Police spokesman Enriquez says Hebert saw the boy stumble to the ground after hearing a gunshot, according to AZFamily.

Walter Venerable, a neighbor of the family, said the shooting came as a shock because the boy and his family seemed so normal.

“Nice family,” he said, according to AZFamily. “I knew the kid. I mean, he would ride his bicycle around, play around the neighborhood.”

In a press release, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office noted that as they investigate, “there had been no previous signs that the grandson might harm someone or himself and there was no cause for concern prior to this event,” according to ABC15.