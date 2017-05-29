Advertisement
COURTS
BOSL
Grand Riviere man injured in Goodlands accident

By SNO Staff
May 29, 2017
18789313_10209332055050611_106354685_oA resident of Grand Riviere, Gros Islet escaped with only minor injuries when his two-door Suzuki Escudo ran off the road and rolled down a hill in Goodlands, Castries on Sunday, May 28.

The driver and sole occupant, Kendall Charmon, 29, sustained injuries to his right hand, according to officials.

Charmon was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by members of the fire services, officials said.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m.

18767343_10209332052770554_454147531_o
18789032_10209332052450546_1467054611_o
18789619_10209332054250591_1651468008_o

3 comments

  1. g.w
    May 29, 2017 at 3:28 PM

    vehicles always going down there in that place in goodlands

