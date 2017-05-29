Grand Riviere man injured in Goodlands accident

A resident of Grand Riviere, Gros Islet escaped with only minor injuries when his two-door Suzuki Escudo ran off the road and rolled down a hill in Goodlands, Castries on Sunday, May 28.

The driver and sole occupant, Kendall Charmon, 29, sustained injuries to his right hand, according to officials.

Charmon was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by members of the fire services, officials said.

The accident occurred around 1 p.m.





