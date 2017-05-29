Grand Riviere man injured in Goodlands accident

A resident of Grand Riviere, Gros Islet escaped with only minor injuries when his two-door Suzuki Escudo ran off the road and rolled down a hill in Goodlands, Castries on Sunday, May 28.
The driver and sole occupant, Kendall Charmon, 29, sustained injuries to his right hand, according to officials.
Charmon was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated by members of the fire services, officials said.
The accident occurred around 1 p.m.
vehicles always going down there in that place in goodlands
They refuse to take their time on the road in the first place, because he had speed and I would know cuz that's where I live.
aa sherline you that there lol