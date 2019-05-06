Grand Riviere man gets $5,000 bail for possession of pistol and ammunition

A male resident of Grand Riviere, Gros islet was granted bail in the sum of $5,000 cash or suitable surety when he appeared in the First District Court on firearm-related charges, police said in a news release on Monday.

Michael Phillip Laurent, 30, was on Friday, May 3 charged with the possession of a firearm and ammunition without a valid license, police said.

Laurent is expected to return to court on Wednesday, June 12, 2019.

He was caught with a .380 pistol and 10 rounds of ammunition on Wednesday, May 1, around 9 p.m., when officers from the Gros Islet Police Station searched him, according to law enforcement sources.

Reports are that Laurent was searched after police responded to a shooting in Grand Riviere, Gros Islet on Wednesday, May 1, which left one male individual nursing a gunshot wound to the leg.

