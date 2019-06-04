Grand Cayman hotel launches Summer Sizzler

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

Grand Cayman’s newest hotel in the Seven Mile Beach corridor is tempting visitors with a seasonal “Summer Sizzler” offer.

Locale, Grand Cayman opened earlier this year with a fresh, modern vibe, easily and quickly distinguishing itself across the accommodations landscape.

Guests coming to the property through August 31, 2019 get a five-night stay for the price of four, plus complimentary daily breakfast at the in-house restaurant, Bonfire Urban Italian Kitchen, and an additional US$30 food and beverage credit during their stay. Rates start at US$175 per room, per night, plus fees and taxes.

Bonfire Urban Italian Kitchen is a boutique eatery serving affordable gourmet fare in a fun, sociable atmosphere. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day of the week, it offers indoor and al-fresco dining and an expansive drinks list. Specialties include house-made pastas and pizzas and other dishes created using local ingredients.

“We use only fresh, homemade ingredients,” explains Marco Mauthner, director of food and beverage, an Austrian national who’s made a name for himself establishing restaurants across the globe in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean. “Already, Bonfire has received rave reviews from locals and visitors alike, who love our unique atmosphere and one-of-a-kind menu offerings.”

The two businesses – Locale, Grand Cayman and Bonfire Urban Italian Kitchen – easily complement each other, says Aliya Dunstan, Sales & Marketing Manager. “They each bring together residents and visitors for communal dining and social mingling in a lively atmosphere,” she says.

Guests who stay at Locale, Grand Cayman, will love its easy access to the world-famous Seven Mile Beach and the spacious guest rooms along with residential style lofts and close proximity to the newly renovated Owen Roberts International Airport.

Guest rooms feature essential accoutrements such as modern televisions, wireless chargers, contemporary bathrooms, kitchenettes and complimentary WiFi, while social spaces provide opportunities for guests to mix and mingle while enjoying a drink, creative activities or both! The hotel offers a beautiful outdoor pool deck and easy beach access a short amble away.

Guests interested in booking the new Summer Sizzler offer can call +1 345 233 STAY (7829), 1 866 345 STAY (7829) or visit www.staylocale.com.

About Locale, Grand Cayman

Locale, Grand Cayman is a place to get inspired, collaborate, work, play, discover new destinations, and feel truly at home. Only 15 minutes from Owen Roberts International Airport, and a five-minute stroll from the beach, Locale is perfectly positioned in the heart of the famed Seven Mile Beach corridor, steps away from powder-white sands and the Caribbean Sea, and only a stone’s throw from Cayman’s most exciting retail, dining and nightlife options.

For more information, visit www.staylocale.com.

( 0 ) ( 0 )